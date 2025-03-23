WWE Legend Rob Van Dam Names Most Painful Injury Of His Wrestling Career

As WWE previously warned, fans shouldn't try professional wrestling at home because it could result in injury. Of course, wrestlers themselves aren't exempt from injury as the in-ring action still carries a risk. For WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, his most painful one came courtesy of a Samoan Drop he took at a QPW show in 2020.

"A broken rib is so bad. I've done it a couple times," Van Dam told "Insight With Chris Van Vliet." "The last time was just like three years ago or something in Qatar. I knew as soon as I did it, but there's nothing you can do to feel comfortable. Everything you do, from just lifting your leg, it's just part of your frame. It hurts to breathe."

"The whole time on the plane ride back, because I was breathing in a strenuous way, they would come by, the flight attendants, and they would hear me just [wince], making these noises. It hurt so bad. They'd say, 'Excuse me sir, are you alright?' and I swear every time they'd say that, I'd say 'no' and I'd look at them and they had no idea what to follow up with."

While he doesn't consider it to be the most painful, Van Dam pointed to his 2005 knee injury as the worst of his career. According to the former WWE Champion, his knee had been wearing down for several years before his ACL finally snapped in a WWE tag team match involving Rey Mysterio and the Basham Brothers. From there, Van Dam was out of action for just over a year.

