Tony Khan Gets Candid About AEW Star Ricochet

Ricochet has shown a new attitude since debuting for AEW last August at All In after a six-year run in WWE. The soft-spoken character Ricochet once portrayed is gone as the former Lucha Underground Champion has gotten under the skin of the AEW fans with his cockiness and arrogance since turning heel, now being subject to more jeers at live events proving that his villainous persona is effective. AEW President Tony Khan joined "Battleground Podcast" and candidly spoke about his new star.

"One of the least-liked men in our locker room and somebody I'm a big fan of as a wrestler but he's a very challenging personality, very hard to work with, really weird guy and that's Ricochet," Khan would say. "He has really turned the fans and I think he's a great, great, great wrestler and to be honest I like working with because I think he's such a great talent in the ring."

Ricochet will be challenging Kenny Omega for the AEW International Championship along with "Speedball" Mike Bailey in a three-way match at AEW Dynasty. Khan continued his comments about Ricochet, stating that he enjoys collaborating with him but is aware that fans have turned on the former WWE Intercontinental Champion after seeing what Ricochet is all about and that is himself.

"He is in really top fighting condition and I think Ricochet is a great wrestler; I don't think he's a great guy," Khan remarked.

