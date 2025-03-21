AEW Files Argument To Maintain Talent Contract Confidentiality In Ryan Nemeth Lawsuit

Earlier this year, former AEW star Ryan Nemeth filed a lawsuit against the promotion, co-owner Tony Khan, and WWE star CM Punk, with Nemeth alleging that he was a victim of assault, breach of contract, and more. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW lawyers have filed an argument attempting to move the civil case into private arbitration, as stipulated in multiple contracts that Nemeth signed with the company.

As part of their legal argument, AEW has indicated that details disclosed in public court could be damaging to the company's business. Specifically, the document stated that AEW wishes to keep details of talent contracts private, as it would impact their ability to "remain competitive" as a wrestling promotion. In other words, Khan hopes to avoid revealing how much money some wrestlers, including Nemeth and possibly others, are paid, as it could affect the company's negotiating position with other performers. Additionally, it was outright stated that AEW wished to keep that information away from competitors.

AEW filed their argument with a federal court in Florida, which would have the power to bind Nemeth's case to arbitration. If the court agrees to the petition, the matter would be handled privately with details kept out of the public eye.

In the case, Nemeth states that he had a disagreement with Phil "CM Punk" Brooks while Brooks was a member of the AEW roster. Nemeth felt intimidated after a backstage confrontation with Brooks but alleged that no action was initially taken after the matter. Nemeth escalated his issues with the company's HR department, which he believes led to Punk being fired. According to the lawsuit, Khan was unhappy about having to fire Brooks and punished Nemeth by not booking him on future AEW shows.