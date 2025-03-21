What Spike Dudley Is Doing These Days?
If there was ever a wrestler that proved that anyone can succeed regardless of how big they were, it was Spike Dudley. The runt of the Dudley clan has carved out his own legacy within the wrestling business as one of the greatest performers to never let their size get in the way, regularly weighing in at around 150 pounds and standing at five feet, eight inches tall.
Debuting back in 1993, Spike would become famous through his work in ECW, where he would go against the Dudley family, in particular his much larger half brothers Buh Buh Ray and D-Von. He would be beaten within an inch of his life on a daily basis, but always came back to try on his half brothers, and while he has bumps and bruises, he would often come out on top. Nicknamed "The Giant Killer" after managing to defeat the likes of Bam Bam Bigelow, Spike won the ECW Tag Team Championships with the late Balls Mahoney on two occasions, and even challenged for the ECW World Heavyweight Championship in 2000.
After diving off balconies, thrown through flaming tables, and shedding blood all over the United States, Spike would join the WWE in 2001. He would win the WWE Hardcore Championship eight times, as well as having reigns with the WWE Tag Team, and Cruiserweight Championships, before heading to TNA in 2006 after being released. His run in TNA was not one he remembers fondly, and he would quietly retire from the business in the 2010s. Given that he is not someone who is regularly involved in wrestling these days, some fans might not know what the former WWE Superstar is doing with himself nowadays, which is why we are here to answer the question, what is Spike Dudley doing these days?
Working In Finance
The short answer to the question "what Spike Dudley is doing now?" is that he has settled into a regular day job and has left wrestling behind.
The longer answer is that after Spike retired, he landed himself a job selling life insurance. During a 2020 interview with Chris Van Vliet, Spike admitted that he wasn't a fan of the job due to it revolving around being a salesman which didn't fit his personality. However, the job did require him to get his official financial license and qualifications, which eventually led to him becoming a fully licensed financial broker who was eligible to buy, sell, and trade on the stock market.
A few years later, he would secure a job with Merrill Edge, a financial investment company, where he would work as someone who would deal with bank accounts and assets of people who had recently passed away, making sure that the money goes to the right people and places. While not the easiest job in the world as he would deal with a lot of grieving families, something that Spike would say made him feel like a psychiatrist at times, it was one that he found very fulfilling, and was even able to perform his duties from home during the COVID-19 pandemic around the same time he would have his interview with Chris Van Vliet.
Since that interview, Spike has switched companies. His official Facebook profile stats that he has worked for another financial investment company called Fidelity Investments since January 2022, a company that was voted the number one overall stock broker by StockBroker.com in 2024, and the best online broker by Investopedia in 2023. Given that he's now spent a decade in the financial business, it's easy to see why he left wrestling behind.
Spike Dudley Still Shows Up For Occasional Interviews
Given how much of a cult following he has, Spike Dudley will make the occasional appearance at a wrestling convention to sign autographs, and has appeared for a handful of interviews in recent years.
Aside from the aforementioned interview with Chris Van Vliet in 2020, Spike appeared on JBL and Gerald Brisco's "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" podcast to talk about his entire career in detail, and was a special guest on Maven's YouTube channel where he went back and reviewed some of the most violent moments from his career, with Spike revealing what his thought process was for each bump. As expected, Spike hated going through flaming tables, and virtually everything he did in TNA, but he did reveal that the worst bump he took in ECW was at the Hardcore Heaven 1999 pay-per-view where The Dudley Boyz tossed him over the top rope backwards, meaning that Spike had no way to protect himself upon landing on the steel guardrail.
Spike has made some cameo appearances for independent promotions over the years, including 2CW's final show in Syracuse, New York back in 2015, and at LIVE Pro Wrestling's "Whaling City Rumble" event in 2023. However, those are the only two matches he has wrestled in the last decade as Spike has openly admitted to not be a fan of the current wrestling business, simply stating that it's not for him.
Even though his appearances are few and far between, Spike Dudley is still one of the most influential wrestlers of his generation. He proved that it was all about the size of the fight in the dog that would win you a match, and for all of the punishment he sustained during his career, Spike Dudley has earned the quiet life.