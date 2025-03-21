What Spike Dudley Is Doing These Days?

If there was ever a wrestler that proved that anyone can succeed regardless of how big they were, it was Spike Dudley. The runt of the Dudley clan has carved out his own legacy within the wrestling business as one of the greatest performers to never let their size get in the way, regularly weighing in at around 150 pounds and standing at five feet, eight inches tall.

Debuting back in 1993, Spike would become famous through his work in ECW, where he would go against the Dudley family, in particular his much larger half brothers Buh Buh Ray and D-Von. He would be beaten within an inch of his life on a daily basis, but always came back to try on his half brothers, and while he has bumps and bruises, he would often come out on top. Nicknamed "The Giant Killer" after managing to defeat the likes of Bam Bam Bigelow, Spike won the ECW Tag Team Championships with the late Balls Mahoney on two occasions, and even challenged for the ECW World Heavyweight Championship in 2000.

After diving off balconies, thrown through flaming tables, and shedding blood all over the United States, Spike would join the WWE in 2001. He would win the WWE Hardcore Championship eight times, as well as having reigns with the WWE Tag Team, and Cruiserweight Championships, before heading to TNA in 2006 after being released. His run in TNA was not one he remembers fondly, and he would quietly retire from the business in the 2010s. Given that he is not someone who is regularly involved in wrestling these days, some fans might not know what the former WWE Superstar is doing with himself nowadays, which is why we are here to answer the question, what is Spike Dudley doing these days?