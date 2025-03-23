AEW Star Calls MVP A Top Three Promo Cutter Alongside WWE's John Cena & Dusty Rhodes

Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP are currently riding a wave of success in AEW as The Hurt Syndicate, building off their run as The Hurt Business in WWE. Making a joint appearance on "The F Y'all Podcast with C.T. Fletcher," Benjamin and MVP reflected on their current popularity, with Benjamin unsurprisingly offering praise for the group's mouthpiece when asked to name some of his favorite wrestlers on the microphone.

"I'm gonna throw MVP in there," Benjamin said. "If you notice on AEW, I don't say nothing. I know my role — talking is not my role. He'll pull all the heavy weight in there. We'll take care of the physical stuff, you just talk s**t."

In addition to MVP, Benjamin cited John Cena and Dusty Rhodes as two of his favorite talkers. As someone who's spent a considerable amount of time working alongside Cena, Benjamin stated that he admires the WWE star's ability to cut an engaging promo off the top of his head with just a few bullet points of context. As for Rhodes, Benjamin credited him as being the first wrestler to fully enrapture him with a promo.