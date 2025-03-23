AEW Star Calls MVP A Top Three Promo Cutter Alongside WWE's John Cena & Dusty Rhodes
Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP are currently riding a wave of success in AEW as The Hurt Syndicate, building off their run as The Hurt Business in WWE. Making a joint appearance on "The F Y'all Podcast with C.T. Fletcher," Benjamin and MVP reflected on their current popularity, with Benjamin unsurprisingly offering praise for the group's mouthpiece when asked to name some of his favorite wrestlers on the microphone.
"I'm gonna throw MVP in there," Benjamin said. "If you notice on AEW, I don't say nothing. I know my role — talking is not my role. He'll pull all the heavy weight in there. We'll take care of the physical stuff, you just talk s**t."
In addition to MVP, Benjamin cited John Cena and Dusty Rhodes as two of his favorite talkers. As someone who's spent a considerable amount of time working alongside Cena, Benjamin stated that he admires the WWE star's ability to cut an engaging promo off the top of his head with just a few bullet points of context. As for Rhodes, Benjamin credited him as being the first wrestler to fully enrapture him with a promo.
MVP Comments On His Promo Abilities
MVP was then asked if he prefers to come up with impromptu promos or have a script to reference and practice. The performer launched into an explanation of his background, revealing that his abilities on the mic are what led to his WWE career.
"I don't memorize scripts," MVP said of his promos. "I'm fortunate that during my time with WWE, I got hired because I could cut a promo. When I pitched the MVP character to them, I sent a DVD that had a one-minute promo to show them that I could hit a time, and there was a four-and-a-half-minute promo to show them that I can fill time and keep you entertained."
The wrestler credited former WWE creative figure Court Bauer for getting the DVD into the hands of Vince McMahon, which prompted McMahon to ask why the company hadn't yet signed MVP. Because McMahon trusted him with a live mic, MVP said that he was given more "leeway" than many other performers when it came to scripted promos.
