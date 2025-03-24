Eric Bischoff Says This WWE Hall Of Famer's Move Set Made Some Wrestlers Uncomfortable

Part of what makes a wrestler enjoyable to watch, beyond their promo work and gear, is how they deliver physically in any match. For the marvel that he is and the image he created as one of ECW's treasured stars, Rob Van Dam had a one-of-a-kind reputation for his moveset. Whether he was hitting a Five-Star Frog Splash, a Rolling Thunder, or a coast-to-coast, fans were never left empty-handed after one of "The Whole F'N Show's" performances. During a question-and-answer segment on his "83 Weeks" podcast, a fan asked Eric Bischoff for his thoughts on RVD's skill set and whether his peers might have been jealous of what he could do in the ring.

"No, I don't think that at all," Bischoff replied. "I think there were wrestlers who were uncomfortable working with Rob because his style was so unique, and it was something they weren't used to. You know, they get thousands of reps with, you know, a lot of the same moves that you see over and over and over and over and over again. And as great as those moves are, they're still sequences and individual moves that many of those talents have done thousands of times. So, it's just natural almost...it's almost a reflex; it becomes second nature until you wrestle someone like Rob...it comes at you from different angles."

Bischoff noted that anyone who faced Van Dam understood that timing and being at the top of their game were vital for having a successful match with the Hardcore and WWE Hall of Famer; however, many relished the thrill that a match with Van Dam provided. Both men briefly worked together in WCW and TNA. Van Dam has gone on record stating that he has "a ton of respect for Eric."

