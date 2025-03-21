Marty Jannetty Praises Last Match With Former AEW Star

Wrestling veteran Marty Jannetty hit it big in the tag team scene alongside Shawn Michaels during the 80s as The Rockers, but the two parted ways and unlike the Heartbreak Kid, Jannetty never became a main eventer. He continued to wrestle for years after his former tag team partner long since retired, however. During a recent appearance on Marcus "Buff" Bagwell's podcast, Jannetty looked back at his final singles match in 2018, in which he faced former AEW name Joey Janela.

"We'd had a match in Orlando, WrestleMania weekend, I don't know, five years, six, seven years ago; but we had a hell of a match," Jannetty recalled. "I'm being 50, at that time, 59? And out there hanging with a 30, 25, 30-year-old, just doing... He's doing pretty good too, he's not just another guy that can arm drag; we had a hell of a match." The veteran then noted that a year later, he started having issues with his ankles and he couldn't compete at the same rate by the time he faced Janela again in 2018.

Jannetty then gave an update on the current state of his ankles, compared to where he was in 2018, and explained that he currently only needs to undergo one more surgery. "But I got this blood infection from a nasty hospital down in Tampa," he said, adding that he feels like he should sue the hospital after his experience but has since had his ankles done again by another doctor. "It took about a year, and then I'm able to walk around and start doing thing, bounce around."

