Bully Ray Says He Doesn't Understand The Difference Between These Two WWE Title Belts

WWE is infamous for its numerous champions and how often the company will change their names, belt designs, and even brands where the gold is defended. One of those belts that has changed names in recent memory is the Undisputed WWE Championship held by Cody Rhodes. When he won it from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, it was known as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, as Reigns unified the WWE Championship with the Universal Championship. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray talked about his confusion over the titles.

"Cody is the Undisputed Champion. Which even that word, he is the 'undisputed' champion," he said. "But, the fact that GUNTHER is the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, that's disputable... What makes Cody's championship better than GUNTHER's championship? But I understand how there's a difference in the two. Tell me what's the difference between the two Women's World Championships?"

Bully Ray said that WWE has "15 or 16 championships" across its brands, despite wrestlers being taught "less is more" in the business. As of this writing, only four championships are set to be defended at WrestleMania 41, both women's top titles as well as the men's. Matches for the mid-card championships, including the men's and women's Intercontinental and United States championships, have yet to be set. There's also no word yet on if any of the three pairs of tag team championships will be defended at WrestleMania 41.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.