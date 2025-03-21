Bully Ray Lays Out What He Wants To See If John Cena Wins At WWE WrestleMania 41

This year's WrestleMania main event will be John Cena's last shot at raising gold above his head at the "Grandest Stage of Them All," as he takes on Universal WWE Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes. Since attacking Rhodes, everyone has accepted that Cena is finally a heel again since his days as the "Doctor of Thuganomics" but where would the story go if he ends up breaking Ric Flair's 16-time world championship record by defeating "The American Nightmare?"

In the recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray and his co-hosts debated the potential outcome of the WrestleMania 41 main event, with all of them noting that a win for Cena might halt any momentum Rhodes has left, but according to Bully, there is a way to still maintain the current champion's main event guy status if he does end up losing.

"If Cena were to win? One of the matches I would love to see in the future would be Rock and Cena versus Roman and Cody," Bully opined. "That's a SummerSlam match. And there could be implications on that match."

Bully has also recently touched on his feelings about Rhodes losing the title at WrestleMania 41, opining that ultimately he doesn't mind if the story continues into SummerSlam, as aforementioned. Additionally, the veteran also praised WWE Creative as a whole, noting that when characters and the stories are right, everything you build can go in any direction. He also added that WWE has a solid foundation and can build to any storyline with the characters they currently have.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.