Bully Ray Addresses Possibility Of Cody Rhodes Losing At WWE WrestleMania 41

For nearly a year, Cody Rhodes has firmly held onto his Undisputed WWE Championship. At WWE WrestleMania 41, however, that title has a chance of changing hands, perhaps more than ever before, as Rhodes defends it against the newly-abrasive John Cena. For WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, there is no drawback in turning this possibility into a reality.

"I have no problem with that because now we'll go to SummerSlam. Maybe we'll have the rematch at SummerSlam, I have no idea, but I don't have a problem with that," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio."

"I'm going to go back to something I said a long time ago that once again is coming into play: when the characters are right, when the stories are right, and when you're building everything the right way, you can go in any direction you want. The groundwork, the foundation, WWE has such a solid foundation right now with these characters that they can build any house that they want. This is the beauty of doing it the right way."

Heading into WrestleMania 41, Rhodes appears to be at a disadvantage as Cena has the added support of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. For some pundits, such as TNA Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy, this alliance may prove to be the ultimate game-changer, and Rhodes' downfall, at WrestleMania 41, resulting in the 17th world title crowning of Cena. Much like last year, though, Ray believes there is still a legitimate chance for Rhodes to defy the odds and retain his Undisputed WWE Championship on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." Either way, Ray is confident that WWE can successfully set themselves up for either outcome.

