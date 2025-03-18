Matt Hardy Predicts How John Cena's Final WWE Run Will Go

After John Cena shockingly turned heel after winning the Elimination Chamber and aligned himself with The Rock, the WWE Universe has been questioning how the 16-time World Champion would conduct himself on the road to WrestleMania. Fans got a taste of heel Cena yesterday, when he appeared for the first time since the Elimination Chamber on "WWE Raw," and walked out to an overwhelming split response from the audience in Brussels, Belgium. Cena did his absolute best to make his first promo as a heel memorable, and insure that even the fans who still show their support, begin to despise him, but according to TNA star Matt Hardy, that's not going to change anytime soon.

"I feel like he would want to work as hard as possible, he would want to make it as memorable. He would want to supply wrestling fans with indelible memories." Hardy said. "John is going to put a lot of pride behind this heel turn. He's gonna work really hard to be the opposite of what he was as 'the guy.' The hustle, loyalty and respect guy ... I think he's going to go the complete opposite direction and he's going to do everything that he can to make you despise him." He said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

Hardy continued to explain that Cena being a heel during his final run makes for a more intriguing story, and then laid out his prediction for the main event of WrestleMania 41, where Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"I think John wins the title and then the story becomes Cody's battle to overcome Cena and The Rock and win his title back."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.