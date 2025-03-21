MVP Says It Would Behoove This AEW Star To Align With The Hurt Syndicate

The Hurt Syndicate is currently dominating AEW's tag team division but even with two leading men in the faction, it seems like MVP still has his eye on several others who could bolster the ranks of the stable. During a recent interview on the "F Y'all Podcast with C.T. Fletcher" alongside Shelton Benjamin, the veteran named one AEW wrestler who he believes should align himself with The Hurt Syndicate.

"Shane [Taylor] is a wonderful little brother, man. He's a wonderful little brother, you know? He's got that exuberance, you know?" MVP said after asked about the heat brewing between The Hurt Business and Shane Taylor Productions. "And we love that, we love that, you know! We love that, I got nothing but respect for Shane. So, and as a matter of fact, hey, you know what? There's a time and a place for everything, but I would say it would behoove him and his promotion to align themselves with us. Don't stand against us."

During another interview, Bobby Lashley similarly commented on the possibility of adding more members to The Hurt Syndicate, and hinted that they're currently looking at the AEW roster for additions, but that it'll take time and is something the faction members have to vote on. However, when looking at veterans from the Attitude Era, Lashley noted that both Taz and Farooq in their prime would have been perfect additions to The Hurt Syndicate.

