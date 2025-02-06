AEW's Bobby Lashley Says These Wrestlers Would Have Made It In The Hurt Syndicate

The Hurt Syndicate has quickly become one of the most notorious factions in AEW, as the AEW World Tag Team Champions have seemingly picked up where they left off in WWE. Ever since their days in WWE, there's been talk about the group potentially adding a few members to the group, which the trio of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP recently discussed.

On a recent edition of "Hey! (EW)," host RJ City asked them if they would consider adding a few more people to the faction.

"Yes, I say yes [to adding more stars to the group]," said Lashley. "But, it takes a vote. Everything we do takes a vote. Sometimes I say yes, he [pointing at Benjamin] may say no, he [pointing at MVP] may say yes, maybe, so we wait on it. We've talked about it quite often, we don't know what it's going to be, if it's a female, if it's going to be another guy. We just don't know. Right now, we're kind of looking at ... feeling out the territory here at AEW and seeing if anybody is worthy of joining us."

City then listed a few wrestlers from the past that may have made the cut to join The Hurt Syndicate. The group gave the thumbs up to the likes of Ron Simmons, Butch Reed, and Taz.

"Absolutely. Prime Ron Simmons, you'd have to be a fool not to have him," declared Benjamin. "Prime Taz, that's a strong possibility."

MVP stated that Taz would "fit the mold," while Lashley added that if not as a wrestler, Taz could've been an "affiliate" in the group. The trio then rejected the possibility of RJ City joining the group, mocking his ability to beat up anyone, and Lashley also complained that the AEW interviewer talks too much.

There's been constant talk about The Hurt Syndicate adding a new member, going back to their time in WWE, with MVP listing their various qualities needed to be a part of the group.