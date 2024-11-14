MVP Addresses Potential Fourth Member Of AEW's Hurt Syndicate, What They're Seeking

The Hurt Business is no more, as MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin have found a new lease on life in AEW as The Hurt Syndicate, and have shown no signs of slowing down since they arrived. However, there is always room for more players in the game, which led Renee Paquette to ask MVP during the latest episode of "AEW Close-Up" who could potentially be the fourth member of The Hurt Syndicate, but it seems MVP wants to keep his cards close to his chest.

"You're getting ahead of yourself there ... you're getting ahead of yourself. Your journalistic integrity, I respect it, you should ask the question, but I'm not giving you that answer." Paquette responded by saying that MVP has been handing out his business cards to a number of different AEW stars since he arrived in the company, to which MVP opened up about what he would look for in someone who he would want as part of the group.

"Well number one is coachability," MVP said. "They have to be coachable. Number two, they have to have swag, swagger, a sense of style and fashion because we are hashtag fashionably violent ... you can't have a nice pair of jeans. But I think the number one thing is coachability, athletic ability, and the desire to hurt people for money." MVP originally took a liking to former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, but Strickland has since turned the group down in favor of staying loyal to Prince Nana. This led Benjamin to try and teach him a lesson on the October 30 "AEW Dynamite" to no avail, and at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 23, Lashley will get his chance to let Strickland know he made a mistake turning them down.

