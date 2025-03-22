Mayor Glenn Jacobs (Fka WWE's Kane) Challenges Tim Walz To Charity Wrestling Match
Glenn Jacobs, Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and WWE Hall of Famer for his time as Kane, has offered to strap up the boots one last time for a charity contest with political rival Tim Walz.
Walz, a member of the Democratic party and Governor of Minnesota, said earlier this week that he believed he could "kick most of their a**" when referring to his Republican counterparts – including Mayor Jacobs – during an appearance on Governor of California Gavin Newsom's podcast.
Jacobs circulated the clip via his official WWE X account as Kane, adding a message in character: "Everyone is always asking me if I have one last match left. I think I have found my final victim, er, I mean opponent." He has since formally issued the challenge on his personal social media account, adding that they can share the gate receipts 50/50 to be given to respective chosen charity organizations.
"All joking aside, Governor Tim Walz, let's put our money where our mouth is... in a charity wrestling match. We'll split the gate 50/50 between our chosen organizations. I'll kick things off myself with a $10,000 donation. What do you say?" wrote Mayor Jacobs via X.
All joking aside, @GovTimWalz, let's put our money where our mouth is...in a charity wrestling match. We'll split the gate 50/50 between our chosen organizations. I'll kick things off myself with a $10,000 donation. What do you say? #TennesseeWalz#LetsDance pic.twitter.com/2VV6j4RYs2
— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) March 20, 2025
Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, has since offered for his state to host the would-be charity bout. Jacobs has also claimed to have amassed a potential $50,000 in pledges and corporate title sponsorship in a further post via X.
Yes! We already have close to $50K in pledges and a corporate title sponsor! C'mon, @GovTimWalz, let's raise some money for a good cause! https://t.co/60jeDeWnKg
— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) March 21, 2025
Though it appears unlikely that the match between the state politicians would truly manifest, it would mark a Jacobs' return to the ring after four years; he last appeared as Kane in the 2021 Royal Rumble, and prior to that wrestled alongside The Undertaker in the widely panned tag match against Shawn Michaels and Triple H at Crown Jewel 2018.