Former WWE Star Kane Responds To Tim Walz Saying He Would Beat MAGA Supporters 'In A WWE Fight'

Earlier this week on "This is Gavin Newsom," Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz made an appearance on the show to speak about how the Democratic party can regain the voters and popularity that they lost in the 2024 Presidential election. However, during his conversation with Newsom, he told MAGA supporters that he could "kick most of their ass," and claimed that he could defeat them in a WWE fight. This statement would lead former WWE star and Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee Glenn Jacobs, also known as Kane, to respond to Walz's comments on social media, where he posted a video mocking the Governor.

This morning I ran into @GlennJacobsTN, aka Kane, and asked him about Tim Walz saying he'd kick any MAGA voter's ass. Here's what he has to say: pic.twitter.com/DsT8b7b8SN — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 20, 2025

Kane has continued to use social media to belittle Walz for his comments, posting photoshopped images and memes of the Governor of Minnesota in a wrestling ring. It's no secret that Kane has been a vocal Donald Trump supporter, and during the lead up to last year's Presidential election, Kane endorsed Trump alongside The Undertaker in a response to six-time WWE Champion Batista's support of Kamala Harris. The WWE Hall Of Famer also credited his life in the wrestling business for his political career, explaining that navigating the backstage politics in WWE helped him feel suitable to run for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Kane's most recent WWE appearance was at SummerSlam 2022, when he announced the attendance for the Premium Live Event, but hasn't stepped inside the ropes since the 2021 Royal Rumble.