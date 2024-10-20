Video: WWE HOFers Kane And The Undertaker Endorse Donald Trump For President

Just days after Dave Bautista endorsed Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, WWE Hall of Famers Kane and The Undertaker have thrown their support behind her opponent, Donald Trump. The Brothers of Destruction appeared alongside the Republican candidate in a video uploaded to his TikTok account, where Undertaker encouraged viewers to vote for the nominee while throwing shade at Bautista.

"All right everyone. November 5 — ElectionMania. The choice is yours. You can go with President Trump, Kane and The Undertaker or you can take Kamala Harris, Dave Bautista and Tim Walz. Choose wisely — the nation depends on it," Undertaker said.

The Undertaker donated to Trump's previous campaign, but this is the first time he has vocally endorsed the Republican nominee in a public forum. The admiration appears to be mutual, however, as Trump previously entered a rally to The Undertaker's WWE theme song.

Kane, meanwhile, has been a vocal supporter of Trump for a while now. While the real-life Glenn Jacobs thinks Trump is a divisive figure, they are both members of the Republican Party, so this endorsement probably won't surprise anyone. Jacobs has served as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, since stepping back from the squared circle.

While he's backing Trump in this election, The Undertaker said he'd support Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson if he ever runs for president. As of this writing, it remains to be seen if Johnson has sincere political aspirations, but "The Phenom" thinks his old WWE co-worker has the ability to unite the nation behind him.