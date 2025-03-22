Tommy Dreamer Has Questions About Rhea Ripley After WWE Raw

This week's "Monday Night RAW" saw Rhea Ripley force her way into the WrestleMania match for the Women's World Championship between Bianca Belair and reigning champion, Iyo Sky. Ripley's actions haven't been too well received online, and according to Tommy Dreamer, "The Nightmare's" recent actions spell a turn in her character.

In an episode of "Busted Open After Dark," Dreamer first pointed to the segment between Naomi and Belair last week, and praised it for the emotion between the two of them, but noted that it all got overshadowed.

"So, with this, the women are very, very real they're gonna sign the contracts and whatever, and then it gets interrupted," he recalled. "When it gets interrupted – now this is two weeks, and I don't understand why, because I would say: please don't turn Rhea Ripley heel." The veteran added that Ripley was talking over the crowd pops and noted that this might be intentional to change the audience's reaction to her.

"Rhea speaking over her pops twice – I don't know if that's intentional," Dreamer pointed out. "I do not want to see Rhea Ripley turn heel; please don't turn heel." However, the veteran also added that the internal strife between Belair and her friends, Naomi and Jade Cargill, might end up costing her the championship during WrestleMania. Additionally, he also noted that Sky might become more ruthless in the storyline as it seems like Ripley and Belair are feuding for her title without her being the center of the angle.

