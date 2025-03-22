Former D-Generation X Member Reportedly Taking On Role Within WWE ID Program

A former member of D-Generation X is reportedly working in WWE to help talent within its new WWE ID program. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sean Waltman, also known as X-Pac, is working with the company and watching videos of ID talent. Meltzer reported he's giving talent advice on what they should improve and what aspects of their characters they should keep.

WWE announced the launch of its ID program in October. The program was established to "identify, support, and develop independent wrestling schools and wrestling talent." WWE works to identify "WWE ID Prospects" that they follow throughout the independent scene, from five different schools across the United States, including Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Factory in Atlanta, Georgia and Rikishi's Knokx Pro Academy in Los Angeles, California. In February, WWE released more details on official WWE ID matches and the importance of winning such bouts. The matches are promoted weekly on social media. The company will also present a WWE ID Championship Tournament in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend across various independent promotions.

Meltzer didn't report how long Waltman has been in his recent role, but so far, he's kept it quiet on his own social media. Waltman is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He was inducted in 2019 as a member of DX and again in 2020 as part of the New World Order and is currently signed under a Legends contract.