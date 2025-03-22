Boxing Legend And Wrestling Fan George Foreman Dead At 76

Former two-time heavyweight boxing champion, entrepreneur, avid pro wrestling fan, author, and minister George Foreman passed away Friday at 76, according to his family and publicist. In their heartfelt announcement on Instagram, the Foreman family summarized his legacy by writing, "A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose."

Punching, preaching, and grilling weren't just accolades to Foreman; they symbolized life for the juggernaut who made waves at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, where he took home the heavyweight gold medal before defeating "Smokin'" Joe Frazier to claim his first heavyweight championship as a professional in 1973. One year later, Foreman headed toward "The Rumble in the Jungle" in Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo) against the face of professional boxing, Muhammad Ali. Although Ali dethroned Foreman from his heavyweight championship in the eighth round via knockout, their fight was the most-watched televised event in history.

In 1977, he hung up his boxing gloves but would put them back on ten years later in 1987, winning 12 straight fights. It was Evander Holyfield who handed him the only loss in his polished in-ring return via unanimous decision in 1991. Three years later, in 1994, at 45 years old, "Big George" achieved another first in boxing history by becoming the oldest boxer to capture the WBA and IBF heavyweight titles from then 26-year-old Michael Moorer. One year later, Foreman relinquished the championships and, in 1997, officially left it all in the ring to ride off into the sunset for his second and permanent retirement. "The Punching Preacher" finished with a career record of 76-5 and 68 knockouts.

Of course, who could forget his "Lean, Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine," the George Foreman Grill? Since its inception in 1994, 100 million grills have been sold. However, before making headlines, Foreman valued the art of professional wrestling, citing pro wrestlers as his original heroes and motivations for learning how to fight. During his active years in the ring, he was known to be close with and sparred alongside Hulk Hogan and WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson. A jack of all trades, nobody captured the spirit of shadowboxing better than "Big George."