Bully Ray Names Best Part About John Cena's Heel Turn In WWE

Ever since Elimination Chamber this year, John Cena has turned over a new leaf and turned his back on the WWE audience. So far, the veteran has only physically attacked Cody Rhodes and cut a heated promo on "Monday Night RAW" and had a brief interaction with the champion, but according to Bully Ray during "Busted Open Radio," there's an underlying reason for why Cena is now a heel that many might not be noticing.

"The best thing about [Cena's heel turn] is it's all for the right reasons," Bully explained. "The reason is Cody Rhodes." The veteran then added that everybody needs somebody, and looked back to something he saw in the Netflix Vince McMahon documentary, which reminded him of another time a major name turned heel in order to push another big name to the top. "When Vince calls Andre [the Giant], and wants to turn Andre heel, this, you know, this mega babyface, beloved, and everything they did...To see now what they're doing with Cena, and Cena turning heel all for the betterment of Cody and to take Cody to the next level; what Andre did for Hulk [Hogan]."

Over on "Busted Open After Dark," Tommy Dreamer also gave his take on Cena's heel turn, but instead of focusing on what the angle will do for Rhodes, the ECW Legend urged the 16-time world champion to focus on himself and get mileage out of it, by doing little heel actions like leaving the ring during a match to get heat because it would be something "The Champ" never would have done as a babyface who prided himself on never giving up.

