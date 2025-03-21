What Tommy Dreamer Expects From John Cena In WWE

At WWE Elimination Chamber, the story of John Cena's retirement tour took a dramatic turn when he laid out Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and aligned himself with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. On "WWE Raw" in Brussels, Cena then provided the supporting details for this turn through an impassioned, chastising promo that resulted in a sea of boos from the WWE Universe. Looking ahead, WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer believes Cena, now a "verified heel," can draw even more heat.

"John Cena will get so much mileage out of this. It's unbelievable," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark." "I could see John Cena doing simple things [such] as leaving the ring during a match, which would get so much heat. Because here's the guy that never gave up, he always hustled, always did the right thing, and now he's not doing the right thing.

"Again, his explanation, he put it on the people. That is so key because it's like I wanted you so hard to like me, and then I had to compromise myself for that to happen. Everything that John Cena got, everything that John Cena went through, everything he said was real."

In his address to the WWE Universe, Cena made it clear that he felt they were taking him for granted for several years. As such, the 16-time world champion declared that he was breaking up with the fans, whom he also considered the perpetrators of a toxic relationship. Next week, Cena will return to "Raw," which emanates from Glasgow, Scotland, with Rhodes, his WrestleMania 41 opponent, slated to be there as well.

