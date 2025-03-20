Tommy Dreamer Reacts To First Heel Promo From John Cena On WWE Raw

The smiling, virtuous John Cena is no more as a bitter, whiny version has taken its place to deliver a scolding to the WWE Universe in Brussels, Belgium on this week's episode of "WWE Raw." On "Busted Open After Dark," WWE alumni Tommy Dreamed weighed in on Cena's scolding, or rather promo, which laid out the reasoning for his recent heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber.

"I gotta tell you, it was beautiful," Dreamer said. "When we talk about the right place, right time, all that stuff, that crowd ate it up. When I first heard that music hit and that chorus of boos, I was like, oh my God, they got him. Then when I started hearing 'Let's go, Cena! Cena sucks!' [chants], that's where Tommy Dreamer has been questioning this heel turn this entire time. I am happy to say that I was wrong, the WWE was right, because John Cena is a vilified, verified heel. John Cena's promo was one of the best promos I've ever seen because he answered every question we needed."

According to Cena, his change in attitude comes as the result of what he described as an "abusive" relationship with the WWE Universe. The 16-time world champion claimed that fans constantly took from him, rather than give, while also noting his displeasure in being at the center of jokes for several years. Finally, after a brief confrontation with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Cena left the ring to a chorus of boos.

"The pausing and his body language when he went to leave the ring and the people started booing, he went back," Dreamer said. "Everything John Cena used to do as a babyface, John Cena is doing as a heel. He's embracing this heel."

