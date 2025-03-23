Date And Location Set For ROH Supercard Of Honor

Ring of Honor is on the road to Supercard of Honor. The annual PPV has taken place near or on WrestleMania weekend for more than a decade but this year's event will now have its own home outside of the WrestleMania festivities.

According to AEW's ticketing site, Supercard of Honor will take place on May 2 at the Adrian Phillips Theater at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. The venue, formerly owned by President Donald Trump, was the site of WrestleMania IV and WrestleMania V. As it stands, it is still the only venue to host two consecutive WrestleManias in a row. The show marks the first time Supercard of Honor has run in May since 2011. There is no word on the start time for the event. AEW has not run an event in Boardwalk Hall since 2022, when the company held events there in February and November.

Previously owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Ring of Honor was purchased by Tony Khan in 2022 after financial strains caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the long-running independent promotion closing its doors for a brief period in 2021. Despite AEW recently having successful negotiations to renew its media rights deal with WBD, ROH still remains a streaming-only show, broadcasting on the HonorClub platform much like it did in the days before the AEW purchase.

As it stands, AEW is currently on the road to Dynasty, the upcoming PPV on April 6th in Philadelphia, PA's Liacouras Center. It will be headlined by Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Title against Swerve Strickland.