Bully Ray Explains Jon Moxley Spiked Bat Spot In The Context Of AEW's Rising Ratings

Jon Moxley took one of the most gruesome bumps of his career on last weeks "AEW Dynamite" in his Street Fight with Cope for the AEW World Championship when he was suplexed by Cope onto Spike, Cope's new signature weapon of a board with spikes. Spike wound up stuck in Mox's back with the champion looking to be in some of the worst pain endured in his life. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray gave his thoughts about the Spike spot on "Busted Open."

"The spikes have the potential to do what? Puncture and potentially hit what area of your body? Your spine. So, the level of danger on that one is very high," Ray began to say before noting how bumps on spikes have been done before. "Everybody's in an uproar because the spikes stuck in his back... As far as this spot is concerned, I have said since day one on this show, I don't care what you do... as long as it makes sense. Don't do it just for the sake of doing it."

Ray had mixed criticism for the match though, saying that Mox and Cope did a good job but it would have been a basic hardcore match if not the Spike spot. Ray also continued his thought on the spot's danger risk, remarking that Mox is lucky to have walked away from it and that the moment had a positive effect. Ray would then address the fan criticism that the spot should have been on PPV and not television.

"Over the past five weeks, 'Dynamite's' rating has increased, slowly but surely... It's better than where they were at five weeks ago and they're showing improvement on either bringing their fans back to the product or maybe bringing a couple of new eyes to the product, thus, that's why you have to do that particular (spot)," Ray commented. "It's not a ton of viewers but it's something, it's progression in a positive direction and that's what the company needs."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.