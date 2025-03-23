WWE's Chelsea Green: Women's US Title Represents Recent Surge In Women's Sports

Chelsea Green has done a great job representing her national counterpart as the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion. The Canadian star has entertained in the ring and in promos on "WWE SmackDown", and "WWE NXT" along with her tag partner and enforcer Piper Niven, further backed up by Alba Fyre, comprising the "She-cret" Service. While recently speaking with "Adrian Hernandez" at the NASCAR Pennzoil 400, Green reflected on her reign as Women's US Champion so far.

So, I just hit 90 days as the first-ever, longest-reigning United States Women's Champion. I'm very proud of that; I'm mostly proud because I think that this belt just goes to show how amazing women in sport are doing," Green said. "We saw a huge resurgence of women in sport in 2024. We saw the WNBA pop off, right? Like, they are filling up stadiums. We've seen rugby, women's rugby; I didn't even really know that existed. We've seen women in soccer take off with all the other things that they're doing in their career."

Green's comments ring true as the WNBA set viewership, attendance, and merchandise records last season, with the league seeing 54 million unique views in the 2024 campaign. The average attendance for NWSL games across the league was 11,000 last year, with 2 million people having attended games in 2024 for an all-time season high. Unmentioned by Green was the PWHL, which has seen sellouts and record-breaking crowds for professional women's hockey since the league's inception.

"I just feel like this is another aspect of us saying, 'We can fill up stadiums. Us as women, we can fill up stadiums; we can have pay-per-views, and this proves it: right here, we just shattered another glass ceiling.' So, that's why it's really special to me personally," Green remarked.

