Why Bully Ray Is Fine With Roman Reigns In Non-Title Triple Threat At WWE WrestleMania

Next month Roman Reigns will be competing in his twelfth WrestleMania match. Of his eleven WrestleMania appearances to date, seven were for a world championship with all being in the main event; Reigns has also been in the closing match for the past four consecutive WrestleMania events for a world title. This year at WrestleMania 41, Reigns will be facing Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a triple threat match without any championship gold involved.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke on "Busted Open" about Reigns' booking for WrestleMania 41.

"I have absolutely no problem with Roman Reigns not having championship gold around his waist right now because he is embroiled in a great story. I don't need a championship; I need a great story. That to me trumps everything else," Ray would say. "Even though I'm looking forward to Jey Uso and Gunther and that championship match and whether Jey Uso can finally defeat Gunther, I'm so much more in-deep with the Seth-Punk-Roman story with, oh by the way, who's side will Paul Heyman be on?"

Heyman still stands true as "The Wiseman" for Reigns but has also been favorable lately with his old friend and protègè CM Punk. Punk reminded Reigns on last week's "WWE SmackDown" that he is still owed a favor by Heyman, referring to Heyman's recruitment of Punk to aide Reigns' Bloodline in the WarGames match last November at Survivor Series. Ray feels that the story with Heyman, Punk, and Reigns will develop on the road to WrestleMania.

"I have zero problem with the three-way match and I have zero problem with Roman not having the championship," Ray continued. "Roman hasn't had championship gold around his waist since Cody [Rhodes] defeated him, it's almost a year come WrestleMania so I'm already de-sensitized to Roman not having a championship."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.