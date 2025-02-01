WWE's CM Punk Addresses Favor Paul Heyman Owes Him After Bloodline WarGames Match

When you're a Paul Heyman guy, your dreams tend to ultimately come true. For CM Punk, who has a long and storied history with the "Wise Man," it seems their relationship is mending, and it all revolves around a favor. When Punk promised Heyman he would help Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline win their WarGames match at Survivor Series, which he did, he made clear he would like to receive a favor in return. Now, it's up to Punk to cash in that favor, but how soon and for what purpose? Trying to get some juicy insight, WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond asked if Punk was willing to spill the beans during an exclusive interview.

"No," Punk sternly answered. "I never know when I'm gonna actually need to cash it in ... We're friends, me and Paul. Between the two of us, we probably owe each other a lot of favors ... I think everyone is maybe building it up a little bit too much. You never know. I might have to one day say, 'Hey Paul, can you pick me up on your way to 'Raw'?' That might wind up being the favor. That's going to be super disappointing for everybody."

But then, towards the end, it seemed Punk backpedaled, suggesting a tease that perhaps this favor is more than just asking for a ride or something harmless in that vein. "You never know. The sneaking suspicion is everyone thinks it's somehow connected to somebody else that Paul is close with. We'll find out," Punk goaded.

