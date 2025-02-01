Paul Heyman On Working With CM Punk Again In WWE: 'It Feels Like The Future'

A wise man once said, "The best way to predict the future is to create it." For WWE's "Wise Man" Paul Heyman, whenever he picks up a microphone, manages a client, or helps provide creative inspiration, he constantly forms an everlasting impact. A case in point is his previous relationship with CM Punk, which is being revisited after Punk helped The OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jimmy, and Jey Uso) win their respective WarGames match at Survivor Series. Regarding this potential reunion, Heyman stated to "Undisputed" that despite being on shaky ground in the past, he does not regret reconvening with "The Best in the World."

"Working with Punk again, it feels like the future," Heyman stated. "I'm asked at times, 'Do you have any regrets?' The truth is I have absolutely no regrets. Every single solitary moment of my life has led to this moment, and I'm very happy with this moment. Everything in the past that has happened with CM Punk led him to this moment, and what a fascinating moment this is." When Punk's "Hell Freezes Over Moment" occurred at Survivor Series 2023, Heyman quickly grabbed a pen and pad, jotting down ideas about where Punk's career could lead. Would he return to his vigilante, rebellious roots that captured fans' curiosity and eventual support? One thing is sure: no one can hold a candle to Punk's meteoric rise in WWE, which Heyman acknowledges and eagerly anticipates witnessing again.

"Punk has evolved. The rebel, the disrupter, he still exists. Rebels don't typically last that long, but this one does," Heyman complimented. "That's what makes Punk unique, different, and special. We live in an industry where unique, different, and special is rarified air. The only person that I can see who deserves the same credit for being unique and different and special is Roman Reigns." Both Reigns and Punk will participate in this year's 30-Man Royal Rumble. As of this report, Punk still has not revealed what favor he is asking Heyman to perform.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Undisputed" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.