CM Punk, Roman Reigns Have Hostile Meeting Mediated By Paul Heyman On WWE SmackDown

Last Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Paul Heyman revealed that the original "Paul Heyman Guy," CM Punk, would be the fifth member to assist the Original Bloodline at "Survivor Series: WarGames." Reigns was not thrilled and Sami Zayn has openly questioned whether "The Second City Saint" can be trusted.

Tonight, there was a pre-taped sitdown with Reigns, Punk, and Heyman on "SmackDown," where Punk made it clear that he's still a "Heyman Guy" and he's only doing this for him. Reigns was adamant that he didn't want Punk's help, but Heyman convinced Reigns that they needed him. "The Wiseman" reminded Reigns that "if we don't accept his help, it's over." He then warned Punk that if he doesn't help them and they demolish Reigns, he'll be next.

Punk told Reigns that if they survive WarGames, they can revisit this conversation privately, and stated that he's "all ears." Punk raised his index finger like he was acknowledging Reigns and stated "one time, one favor." Reigns questioned why he would owe Punk a favor, but Punk meant that it was Heyman who owed him a favor. When Punk left, Reigns asked what the favor was to which Heyman replied that they needed to get through WarGames first.

Earlier in the summer, "The Wiseman" interrupted Punk's promo and warned the former AEW star that Sikoa would be after him. Heyman then asked Punk to take him with him due to the WWE Hall of Famer's fear of Sikoa. The following week, when Heyman refused to acknowledge Sikoa, he was put through a table, which kept him on the shelf until last week.