WWE HOFer Wendi Richter Lays Down Terms Under Which She'd Wrestle AEW's Toni Storm

AEW Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm has impressed many with her current gimmick as well as her lengthy rivalry with Mariah May. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter — a trailblazer for women in wrestling during the 80s — commented on Storm for calling her out repeatedly and the one stipulation she has to step into the ring with the champion as a 64-year-old retired wrestler.

"And I didn't even know it," Richter initially said during an appearance on the "Ring The Belle" podcast, recalling her reaction to Storm's consistent challenges. "Someone said: 'Are you gonna wrestle Toni Storm?' I said: 'Who's that?' I didn't know who she was! You know what? I would wrestle Mike Tyson if they paid me enough, so I'd wrestle anybody."

Richer was then asked if she'd ever have any contact with AEW since Storm's initial challenge, revealing that she's never spoken to anyone form the promotion nor Storm herself. "I challenge you, Toni! For $20 million. I'll do it!" Despite this, the veteran noted that she has been clued up about Storm since, and added that she believes the champion is talented but could stand to clean up her language. "You know it's a family sport? She don't need to drop the F-bomb all the time."

While Richter might be keen (for a price) to get involved with Storm in AEW, the champion is currently focused on her next biggest challenge, as she'll already have to put her title on the line, with Storm facing rising AEW star Megan Bayne at AEW Dynasty.

