Megan Bayne To Challenge For AEW Women's World Title After Main Event Dynamite Win

Megan Bayne is getting a shot at Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Championship after defeating Kris Statlander in the main event of "AEW Dynamite." Bayne took out Storm on the stage last week on the show after Storm addressed the crowd following her "Hollywood Ending" victory over Mariah May at AEW Revolution. The champion was on commentary for Bayne and Statlander's match.

Penelope Ford accompanied Bayne to the ring, but was ejected after interfering too many times by referee Aubrey Edwards. Bayne and Statlander exchanged suplexes and big moves showcasing their strength inside the ring. Bayne hit a Falcon Arrow to Statlander, but she kicked out. Statlander hit a cannonball to Bayne on the outside, but Bayne was able to send her opponent crashing in to Storm at ringside.

Bayne hit a F5 to Statlander back in the ring for the victory. Back on her feet on the outside, Storm started to wrap her right hand before she squared up to Bayne and started punching her. Officials separated the women and Storm got on the microphone to spit a slew of innuendos at Bayne and challenged her to a championship match at AEW Dynasty.