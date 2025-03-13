Toni Storm Blindsided By New Opponent On AEW Dynamite After Mariah May Feud Conclusion

"Timeless" Toni Storm put her longstanding blood feud with Mariah May on Sunday at AEW Revolution. The AEW Women's World Champion's victory over May, which came after a bloody and brutal 13 minutes and a piledriver through a table, was capped by a title card reading "The End," leaving many to wonder who is in the highly stylized champion's future.

On "AEW Dynamite," Storm was attacked by STARDOM star Megan Bayne, who joined AEW in January. Bayne interrupted a post-Revolution promo from Storm, laying out the already injured champion. Storm was not the only target of Bayne's ire though, as the former HOG Women's Champion attacked Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander, following Nightingale's victory over Penelope Ford. Ford had attacked Willow after the loss, leading to Statlander and then Bayne's interference. Ford and Bayne have been allies in the past.

Storm has been AEW Women's Champion since February, when she defeated Mariah May, getting revenge for May's title victory over her at All In 2024. The two had been embroiled in a feud rife with homages to Old Hollywood classics like "All About Eve" and "Sunset Blvd." The reign is Storm's fourth with the AEW Women's World Championship since she joined the company in 2022.