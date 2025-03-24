Former TNA President Dixie Carter Mourns Death Of Mother

Sad news out of Texas as former TNA Wrestling President Dixie Carter is mourning the loss of her mother, former Panda Energy President and CEO Janice Carter.

"I'm heartbroken that my precious mama passed away last night," Carter wrote in an emotional Facebook post. "I'm heartbroken for all selfish reasons. I will miss her in more ways than I could ever count."

Dixie described her mother as "beautiful, smart, a great businesswoman, giving, tough, and always helping others," and also as the "rock" of the Carter family.

"She was the most amazing mom and I have been so blessed in countless ways by her. She loved her family fiercely and there was nothing more important except her love for God," Carter continued.

"I will live every day for the rest of my life trying to do the same and to make you proud," Carter concluded. "I love you so much, mama. I'm going to miss you like crazy!"

Janice had been President and CEO of Panda Energy, the energy company that had run TNA Wrestling for a number of years, founded by her husband Robert. Panda Energy divested from TNA in 2016. Two years later, Panda Energy closed its doors for good following the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of a Texas power plant. The plant transitioned to a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, allowing for the liquidation of assets.

Dixie had been the President and on-screen authority figure for much of Panda Energy's ownership of TNA Wrestling, departing the company just a year after Panda's divestment in 2016.

Wrestling Inc. sends condolences to Dixie and the whole Carter family.