WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Recalls Working With Dixie Carter In TNA

In the realm of pro wrestling authority figures, whether onscreen or behind-the-scenes, Dixie Carter stands out. The former TNA President worked mostly off-camera when her family's company, Panda Energy, took control from the Jarretts in 2002. However, Carter eventually transitioned to a somewhat clunky onscreen character. Former TNA Executive Producer Eric Bischoff recently discussed Carter in-depth on his "83 Weeks" podcast, describing her as someone who was perhaps out of her league in the industry.

Advertisement

"I like Dixie ... she's almost too good of a person to be in the wrestling business," Bischoff said. "I think her intentions were honorable and good, [but] I think she was in over her head, trying to be something that she didn't have any experience in, or instinct for. ... Doesn't make them bad people or not smart people. [But] it's like me trying to become a concert flutist." Bischoff compared Carter to AEW's Tony Khan. He said that more often than not, both Carter and Khan let fan feedback guide their booking decisions.

"Dixie would drive me f***ing crazy," Bischoff admitted. "I really liked Dixie, but she'd sit at gorilla ... and the whole time the show's going on, she's not watching anything on a monitor. Nothing. Not listening to the crowd. She's reading tweets and sending them. ... Dixie's idea of what worked and didn't work all came from social media." Bischoff said he tried suggesting that Carter not treat Twitter as a focus group, but she never heeded his advice. Bischoff had previously opined that Carter "missed an opportunity" to take TNA to the next level, given Spike TV's strong support for the product. In 2017, Anthem Sports & Entertainment acquired a majority interest in TNA from Panda Energy, although Carter remains a minority shareholder.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.