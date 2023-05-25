Jeff Jarrett Talks His Relationship With Dixie Carter Going Sour

When Jeff Jarrett announced his resignation from TNA in 2013, and his intention of starting a new promotion, his mobile phone blew up to the point where hundreds of his peers in the wrestling business tried to get hold of him. Recalling the fateful day on "My World," Jarrett described the nature of those calls.

"A lot of people thought I already had a complete blueprint of what I was doing," Jarrett remembered, referring to his plan to start Global Force Wrestling. "I tried to let everybody know — and I got coached on this from attorneys — that there was nothing to discuss. I was like, 'We can talk about anything because I don't have anything right now.' I knew I had something, I was going to launch a company, but there was no deal in place."

According to Jarrett, even several WWE employees reached out to him to inquire about his new promotion. Furthermore, a lot of the wrestlers who contacted him were under the impression that he still owned majority shares in TNA, which, of course, had not been the case since Dixie Carter became the majority shareholder in 2012. When Jarrett left TNA in 2013, he owned 14 percent of the company, meaning he no longer had much of a say in day-to-day operations, let alone the creative direction of programming. "Nothing," Jarrett said, as he clarified the influence he still wielded in the promotion he helped found.