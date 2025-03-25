Lex Luger Opens Up About Working With 'The Worm' Dennis Rodman In WCW

The New World Order was the biggest stable in WCW and is among the most notorious in wrestling history. The had numerous members across multiple factions, including a few celebrities, with NWO Hollywood counting basketball legend Dennis Rodman among its numbers.

During a recent episode of his podcast, "Lex Expressed," Lex Luger looked back on his time working with the "Worm" in WCW and whether or not Rodman could handle himself in the ring. "Well, it was a blast," Luger recalled, adding that they made sure to give Rodman some training ahead of time. "Just the day before, we had a ring set up in a warehouse, we went through some things and that was reassuring because we had no [idea] how Rodman would perform and respond, but the way he bumped? He was so compliant as far as what was going to be done, he was great."

Luger further described Rodman's ability and called the basketball legend a natural in the ring and praised him for how easy it was to teach him things in the ring. Additionally, he described being in the match with Rodman and the Giant (Paul Wight/Big Show) as an honor and noted that, despite being a celebrity, Rodman had no ego when it came to his portrayal.

Late last year, fellow WCW veteran Arn Anderson also opened up about Rodman's brief stint in pro wrestling and similarly had high praise for him, even going so far as opining that he Rodman could've had a successful career as a wrestler.

