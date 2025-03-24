Tommy Dreamer Wishes This AEW Dynamite Match Had Gone The Other Way

Adam "Cope" Copeland and Jon Moxley wrestled a brutal match on Wednesday for Moxley's AEW World Title. The bloody street fight quickly became infamous for Jon Moxley's scary landing onto a bat with nails in it, which lodged in Moxley's back for a disturbingly long time. Moxley ultimately retained his title, choking out Cope, as has become Moxley's custom. The match was enjoyed by many, including "Busted Open After Dark's" Tommy Dreamer.

"The match was set for either guy to win. I bought for all their false finishes. Did not know who's going to win," Dreamer said. "[I] enjoyed the finish. Wish they would've put the title on Cope."

Following the loss, Copeland was applauded by the crowd but needed help. His plea went unanswered by FTR's Dax Harwood, much to the surprise of the crowd, Copeland, and seemingly Harwood's partner Cash Wheeler. Dreamer is excited about the possibility of a heel FTR, after years of them being plucky babyfaces.

"FTR are amazing heels. They really and truly are," Dreamer said, hedging that he likes their babyface work. "They're really good heels too."

Dreamer also noticed that Nick Wayne and other allies of Christian Cage got involved in the aftermath.

"Could we possibly get an Edge and Christian run in AEW?" Dreamer wondered. While the two men have been mainly rivals since former AEW TNT Champion Copeland joined AEW in 2023, Christian's influence over Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian is chafing at the same time that Harwood has turned his back on Copeland.