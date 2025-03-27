AEW's Jeff Jarrett Gets Candid About Celebrities In Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer and "Spring Breakers" star Jeff Jarrett doesn't like when pro wrestlers complain about celebrities taking part in pro wrestling. On a recent episode of "My World," Jarrett said that the constant complaints were one of his pet peeves.

"It drives me nuts," Jarrett said, believing the wrestlers who complain about celebrities' inability to work as proof of their own incompetence. "A real pro knows how to do your work and your opponent's work...If they're bringing a new audience, all you're doing is hurting yourself and the brand."

Jarrett recalls the work of his mentor WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and "Taxi" star Andy Kaufman. Kaufman's celebrity helped get the two men's feud onto mainstream shows like "Late Night With David Letterman" in the 1980s, bringing wrestling to a much wider audience.

"Andy Kaufman was not a polished worker," Jarrett pointed out.

AEW recently had a number of celebrities involved in the Revolution PPV, which took place in Los Angeles. There were numerous stars in the crowd at ringside and cast members of "The Righteous Gemstones" even interfered in one of the matches. WWE also has a long tradition of celebrities taking part in wrestling going back to Cyndi Lauper at the first WrestleMania and all the way up to the recent surprise attack on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes by rapper Travis Scott, who aligned with The Rock and John Cena at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, much to the chagrin of WWE fans and legends alike.