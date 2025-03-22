WWE HOFer Teddy Long Gives Thoughts On Travis Scott's Slap

At the Elimination Chamber during John Cena's beatdown on Cody Rhodes after turning heel and "selling his soul" to The Rock, American rapper Travis Scott also participated in the ambush, who had already been aligned with "The Final Boss." However, while Cena was pressing Rhodes down on the ring mat, Scott delivered a right hand to "The American Nightmare," which would cause him to suffer a damaged eardrum and a black eye. Since then, many wrestling fans and media alike have questioned why Scott was involved in the groundbreaking angle, and according to WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long, the rapper should've been better prepared before getting physical.

"Cody, and I can't say he didn't do it, but I'm sure he did, he knows, he's old school. You get with Travis and you show Travis how to deliver that slap because you're with a guy that doesn't know how to throw a working punch, doesn't know how to work at all. If somebody's going to hit me in my face like that hard, I'm going to get with them and let them know this is how it works and practice that with them." Long said on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge."

Long continued to explain that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon would usually hold rehearsal meetings for certain angles that needed to be practiced, and Rhodes coming out of the Elimination Chamber injured, indicates to him that nobody showed Scott how to deliver the slap.

