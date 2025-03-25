WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report: 3/21/25

WWE's tour of Europe continued this past Friday with the March 21 episode of "WWE SmackDown," the first time in 18 years that the company's blue brand has emanated from Italy, and the first time that Bolonga has hosted a WWE televised event. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton made their WrestleMania match official, Braun Strowman's disqualification win over Jacob Fatu earned him a WWE United States Championship match, and a mass brawl between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins closed out the show.

Much like the March 14 episode, "SmackDown" aired live many international viewers before airing on tape delay in the United States, which could be a reason as to why the show saw another drop in ratings. According to The Programming Insider and Wrestlenomics, the March 21 episode averaged 1,459,000 viewers, down 7% from the previous week, and 14% lower than trailing four week average of 1,695,000 viewers.

Not only did "SmackDown" earn the lowest average viewership since the episode that aired on Valentine's Day, but it also earned the lowest number in the 18-49 demographic of 2025 so far, posting a 0.39 number. This is down 25% from seven days earlier, and the trailing four week average of 0.52, but "SmackDown" did face tough competition in the form of the "March Madness" college basketball games that dominated the ratings on Friday night. Of the top ten prime time telecasts across all stations, nine of the spots went to the basketball, with "SmackDown" finishing in eighth place, while also taking fifth place in the cable rankings for the night.

"SmackDown" will remain in Europe for this week's episode that takes place in London, England, where LA Knight will defend the WWE United States Championship against the aforementioned Braun Strowman, and The Street Profits will defend the WWE Tag Team Championships against Pretty Deadly.