The 80s Icon Who Transformed WWE The Hall Of Fame Ignores

We're weeks from "WrestleMania", which also means fans have been discussing the WWE Hall of Fame. Every year, fans and media alike debate who should go into the Hall. The 2025 inductees (so far) are Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Lex Luger, Michelle McCool, and The Natural Disasters. In 1983, the WWE Hall of Fame was created when Andre the Giant was inducted posthumously. While early ceremonies were held in conjunction with "King of the Ring" and "Survivors Series", it has been held "WrestleMania" weekend since 2004. As of last year, 14 celebrities have been inducted in the so-called "Celebrity wing".

One celebrity who has long been ignored by the Hall of Fame is Cyndi Lauper. She had a huge hand in bringing WWE into the mainstream in the 1980s. Lauper was a massive pop star at the time and she had "Captain" Lou Albano play her father in the iconic "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" music video. This would lead to an on-air feud with Albano and eventually to MTV airing crossover shows. One of the specials was "The Brawl to End It All" in which Lauper managed top women's wrestler, Wendi Richter. Richter defeated "Fabulous" Moolah to become WWE Women's Champion.

Lauper was on the poster for "WrestleMania 1" alongside Hulk Hogan and Mr. T, who are both inductees. In fact, everyone on that poster has been inducted into the Hall of Fame except Lauper and Leilani Kai. Lauper performed on the show and she also managed Hogan. She would go on to manage him several more times. In 2020, Dave Meltzer stated on social media that besides Mr. T, he'd "rate Lauper or Tyson #2" as a celebrity that contributed to WWE's growth.