Cody Rhodes Regrets One Highly Controversial Storyline

Throughout his AEW run, Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes had many memorable storylines, such as his heated rivalry with MJF and his feud with Chris Jericho in the company's early life. That said, there is one particular controversial storyline that "The American Nightmare" would like to forget.

Heading into Double Or Nothing 2021, Rhodes had entered a feud with Anthony Ogogo, but AEW chose to make the rivalry about a battle between nations. Rhodes would represent USA, while Ogogo would stand for the UK, but with both men using their nationality to spark intrigue for their feud, it unfortunately led to a infamous moment that has remained controversial throughout the history of AEW.

On the May 12 2021 edition of "AEW Dynamite," Rhodes cut a patriotic promo on Ogogo, emotionally speaking about the privileges and gifts that shouldn't be taken for granted as an American. He also touched on cultural values, and expressed how proud of a father he was to give birth to a biracial daughter. However, the promo was instantly criticized by wrestling pundits and fans alike, with Rhodes being accused of his nationalistic views being out of touch and outdated. In addition, Rhodes' promo was poorly timed, with America going through many challenges both politically and racially in 2021, and the former AEW star's words were perceived as "tone-deaf" and insensitive because of it.

When speaking to "Barstool Sports," Rhodes said he regrets "almost everything" about his rivalry with Agogo. That said, he still defends his controversial promo, despite knowing in hindsight that it was a poor choice of words. "I thought the content was good and I thought the intentions were good. However, a white guy talking about race relations, who has an American flag tattoo on his neck, I can see why people would use the terms 'tone deaf' when it came to that."