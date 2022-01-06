Cody Rhodes says he regrets the decisions he made during his feud last year with Anthony Ogogo. Specifically, Rhodes admitted that his promo on an episode of AEW Dynamite last May pointed the storyline in the wrong direction.

“I can, on record, go ahead and say I regret that and almost everything about the Anthony Ogogo angle,” Rhodes told Rasslin’. “Almost everything about it. Absolutely.

“I’m good now,” Rhodes continued. “I didn’t hate it. I was having a good time. Anthony is a former Olympian. He’s definitely someone who’s a developmental talent. We’re training him. We recruited him. We’re bringing him up through the ranks.

Cody Rhodes said despite his disappointment, he’s now at peace with what he calls an “infamous” promo. He said he stands by what he said but also understands why some did not like what he had to say.

“I thought the content was good,” Rhodes said. “I thought the intentions were good. However, a white guy talking about race relations who has an American Flag tattoo on his neck, I can see why people would use the term tone-deaf when it came to that. And trying to defend it, and all that, it just, again, intentions were good and sincere, and I was so excited about Brandi and the baby, that should’ve been one where I almost just went out and winged it.”

Cody Rhodes said part of his mindset heading into the promo was the anticipation of taking the feud to the United Kingdom. However, AEW has yet to travel overseas for one of its shows. All of the matches between Rhodes and Ogogo were held on U.S. soil.

“It just wasn’t a classic U.K. v USA fun-spirited deal,” Rhodes said. “I was going to go over to the U.K. We were going to have the return match. Now I just never want to think about it again.”

Rhodes went on to discuss how he has a meticulous nature as a professional wrestler.

“There are wrestlers who tend to be more like Randy (Savage) in terms of their preparation,” Rhodes explained. “And then there are wrestlers who are more like my dad (Dusty Rhodes), that are just cutting a promo on the produce at the grocery store and it’s better than most stuff you’ll hear on television.

“But I tend to be more of the big-time thinker, planner, work-shopper,” Rhodes continued. “I worked on that one really hard, that’s what made it even more like, ‘Damn’. Every now and then you’re going to come up to the plate and strikeout. Over planned it and just struck out. Although, I stand by it, the content.”

Cody Rhodes’ promo led to a match against Ogogo at last May’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Ogogo did prevail over Rhodes in a tag team match on Dynamite the following month.

