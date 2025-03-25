Former WWE Star Cain Velazquez Sentenced For Attempted Murder Charge

It's hard to believe, but over three years have now passed since former UFC Heavyweight Champion, WWE and AAA star Cain Velasquez was first arrested and charged with attempted murder. And after that long wait, a decision has finally been made regarding Velasquez' future, and it's one that didn't go in his favor.

Yesterday on March 24, Velasquez was sentenced to five years in prison, along with four years of supervised probation. Velasquez won't have to serve the full five years, as the sentence includes time already served. The former MMA fighter and wrestler had previously spent 8 months in prison following his 2022 arrest before being released on bail, plus nearly 2 years under house arrest.

Velasquez was arrested following an 11 mile chase that ended when Velasquez opened fire on Henry Goularte, who was later accused of molesting Velasquez' child. The incident resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to Goularte's stepfather, who was in the vehicle alongside Goularte and Goularte's mother. Velasquez was initially charged with 10 felony charges, in addition to attempted murder, most of which were related to using a firearm.

The sentence come after Velasquez pleaded no contest to charges, a change from his initial plea of not guilty back in August 2022. In the years since, Velasquez has expressed remorse over his actions, admitting in a recent podcast that he shouldn't have put the law in his own hands, while wishing the Goularte family well. Meanwhile, charges against Goularte are expected to be brought forth this July. He has pleaded not guilty on charges of lewd acts with a minor.