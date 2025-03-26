AEW's Anthony Bowens Met Beetlejuice Star At Last Of Us Event

The stars were out on Monday night as the city of Los Angeles hosted a season two premiere of "The Last of Us." Amongst the names in attendance was former AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens, who shared a conversation with one of the stars coming aboard the series for the new season.

"I got to sit down and chat with Catherine O'Hara last night [mind blown emoji]," Bowens wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a photo of him beside the former "Beetlejuice" star. In "The Last of Us," O'Hara portrays the therapist of the lead character Joel Miller, played by Pedro Pascal.

I got to sit down and chat with Catherine O'Hara last night 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3NLGergfU1 — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) March 25, 2025

"The Last of Us" returns on April 13 on HBO as well as the Max streaming platform, the latter of which is now a home for All Elite Wrestling content. According to Bowens, season two will be worth the wait. "I can't say any spoilers. It was so good," Bowens said on AEWOnTV's Instagram story, post-premiere. "It was so good. I can't wait for you guys to see it on April 13th streaming on Max. It's absolutely insane. As a fan of the video game franchise, as a fan of this TV show, I am extremely [excited]."

"The Last of Us" is a post-apocalyptic drama series based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name. The series initially debuted in 2023, with Pascal leading it alongside Bella Ramsey, who portrays a teenager named Ellie. Earlier this month, Bowens attended another LA premiere, this time for the "Queen of the Ring" film.