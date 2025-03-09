AEW TBS Champ Mercedes Mone Talks Attending Red Carpet Premiere Of Queen Of The Ring

The stars were out in Los Angeles last week as several wrestlers and actors gathered for a red carpet premiere of "Queen of the Ring," a film chronicling the life of women's wrestling pioneer Mildred Burke. Among those in attendance was AEW's TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, who was once set to be involved in the movie before an injury sidelined her. Nevertheless, Mone found great joy in seeing in-ring peers such as Toni Storm, Kamille, and Naomi portray characters in the film.

"Let's be real: women have always had to work ten times harder than men to get noticed in this industry. And when you look back at Mildred Burke's era—wow! It was a whole different ballgame," Mone wrote in the "Mone Mag" newsletter. "I have immense respect for the trailblazers who laid the groundwork for women like me to build empires in this sport. I'm beyond excited for everyone to see this movie and to continue embracing women's wrestling in all its glory.

"And, of course, you know I had to bring the heat on the red carpet!" Mone added, recalling her black dress and updo hair look. "Anytime there's a chance to showcase my style, I'm all in. This time, I channeled a 90s vibe with a touch of Pamela Anderson. My amazing makeup and hair artist absolutely nailed it."

While at the respective premiere, Mone crossed paths with several AEW colleagues, including Christopher Daniels and her recent challenger Harley Cameron. Looking ahead, Mone will defend her TBS Championship against Momo Watanabe at AEW Revolution, which also emanates from LA.