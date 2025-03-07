Christopher Daniels Shares Pics With Fellow AEW Stars From Queen Of The Ring Premiere

Today marks the theatrical release of "Queen of the Ring," a biopic covering the life and career of women's wrestling pioneer Mildred Burke. Beforehand, however, a number of cities hosted special premieres of the film, with several cast members and professional wrestlers in attendance. One of the names in attendance at the Los Angeles premiere was the recently-retired Christopher Daniels, who came accompanied by his daughter Jerica.

As revealed in an X (formerly Twitter) post, Daniels bumped into some of his fellow AEW colleagues on the red carpet as well. "Took my daughter Jerica to the QUEEN OF THE RING premiere in LA! @QOTRmovie was outstanding, all the ladies had amazing performances! Congrats to director Ash Avildsen on a terrific movie, in theaters nationwide March 7," Daniels wrote alongside photos of himself and his daughter posing with TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron. Mone and Cameron, of course, most recently battled over the TBS Championship at AEW Grand Slam Australia, with the former emerging victorious.

Took my daughter Jerica to the QUEEN OF THE RING premiere in LA! @QOTRmovie was outstanding, all the ladies had amazing performances! Congrats to director Ash Avildsen on a terrific movie, in theaters nationwide March 7! pic.twitter.com/RZDlxv6WUO — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) March 7, 2025

In addition to Daniels, Mone, and Cameron, this LA premiere featured appearances from the likes of MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Renee Paquette, former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, Mariah May, and AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm, who portrays Clara Mortensen in the film. AEW's Kamille and Britt Baker also snagged roles in the "Queen of the Ring," with the former cast as June Byers, while Baker plays Debbie Nichols.

Fresh off their "Queen of the Ring" viewing, many of the aforementioned AEW stars will head to LA's Crypto.com Arena for the 2025 AEW Revolution pay-per-view, which takes place on March 9.