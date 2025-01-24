Christopher Daniels Reveals How Family Celebrated His Retirement After AEW Dynamite

Following a brutal Texas Death Match against "Hangman" Adam Page, Christopher Daniels confirmed his in-ring retirement on "AEW Dynamite," citing his doctors' advice to never wrestle again. Despite the natural sadness that came with this development, Daniels came back to a rather pleasant surprise from his family after landing down from "Dynamite" in Knoxville.

"Came home from the airport today to this lovely display from my family," Daniels wrote on X alongside photos of a celebratory display. "The Legend Has Retired," read a banner surrounded by images of Daniels from different points in his career. Additionally, Daniels received a chocolate treat, a bottle of non-alcoholic Fre Sparkling Brut, and a commemorative plaque, which read "32 years of dedication & passion. Thank you for 'falling down' for a living, and inspiring us to get up and reach for the stars. Congratulations on a successful career."

Came home from the airport today to this lovely display from my family. pic.twitter.com/zsY1nEoBLd — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) January 23, 2025

Across his 32-year career, Daniels became a notable name in promotions such as AEW, ROH, TNA, NJPW and AAA. Daniels, one-half of the inaugural ROH World Tag Team Champions, joined All Elite Wrestling in its first year of operation alongside Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian. In addition to his in-ring work, he also took on a backstage role as AEW's Head of Talent Relations. On-screen, he stepped into the position of Interim AEW Executive Vice President last year, though has since stepped down upon the return of Kenny Omega.

In his last match, which took place on the January 18 episode of "AEW Collision," Daniels suffered a loss to Page after the former AEW World Champion delivered a Deadeye onto a chair and lariat to the back of his neck.