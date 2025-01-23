Christopher Daniels Confirms AEW Collision Loss To Hangman Page Was His Last Match

After more than 31 years of running the ropes, Christopher Daniels has announced that he is retiring, and "Hangman" Adam Page has the honor of being the victor of Daniels' last match.

Page's last-minute match against Tyler Shoop went by in a whirlwind, with the former AEW Champion connecting with a Buckshot Lariat for a swift victory. Unsatisfied, Page connected with The Angel's Wing, only to be interrupted in his post-match beatdown by Daniels' arrival. Daniels, sporting a blue suit and a neck brace, stated things plainly: after his "AEW Collision" Texas Death Match against Page, he was told that he would never be able to wrestle again. After Daniels retired to the back, Page was left dumbfounded, and angrily pushed cameras out of his face before the segment ended.

Page and Daniels' January 18 Texas Death Match was nothing less of brutal, with a fair share of head shots, barbed wire spots, and Angel's Wings attempted. While reports of Daniels' exit from in-ring competition began circulating as early as January 17, Daniels' imminent retirement is now confirmed. It is unclear whether Daniels is legitimately no longer medically cleared to compete, or if the neck brace was a means of writing him off television for the foreseeable future.

While Daniels may be recently known for his work as both an on- and off-screen AEW official, he has been in the professional wrestling industry for decades. He began his singles career in 1993 and made his way around the independent scene, claiming singles title after singles title before breaking out in the early 2000s, first as an original Ring of Honor main-eventer and then as a prominent member of the TNA X-Division. He would ultimately return to ROH before becoming one of AEW's first signees in 2019.